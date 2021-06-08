Report: Western Michigan University receiving $550 million donation

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Western Michigan University is expected to announce a $550 million donation during a press event this afternoon.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday what the “major announcement” teased by WMU is. The newspaper said that over the next decade, $300 million will go to the WMU Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine, $200 million will go to need-based financial aid, faculty hiring and other programs and $50 million will go to athletics.

The newspaper cited records from the Chronicle of Higher Education in calling it the largest donation to any U.S. public university. The Post reports the donor is an anonymous WMU alumni.

“We do a good job in promoting social mobility,” WMU President Edward Montgomery told The Post. “Our donors believe in that vision. … I’m immensely pleased to have this gift. Its size allows it to be transformative.”

The Post says WMU’s previous largest donation was the $100 million gift in 2011 that helped create the Stryker School of Medicine.

