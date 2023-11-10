GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The suspect in connection to the deadly stabbing of a Detroit synagogue leader was arrested in the Kalamazoo area, WDIV is reporting.

Citing a source, WDIV, the NBC affiliate in Detroit, reported a man was arrested in the Kalamazoo area and has been taken to Wayne County. The suspect’s name or the charges he faces have not been released.

According to the Associated Press, Samantha Woll, 40, was found dead outside her Detroit home on Oct. 21. She was president of Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue in Detroit.

Detroit Police Chief James White has previously said her death was not believed to be motivated by antisemitism. However, no details about the motivative have been released.

“We’re not done. I don’t want to characterize this as a complete investigation. We’ve got a lot of work to do. We’re going to do it, stay focused and continue to investigate this case,” White told WDIV.