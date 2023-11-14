KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Repairs to the water system has prompted a boil water advisory in one neighborhood in Kalamazoo.

The work is on a water gate valve on Benjamin Avenue. The advisory is in effect at several addresses along Benjamin Avenue, Waite Avenue and Tipperary Road.

Everyone in the affected area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. It’s safe to bathe in the water without boiling it.

Repair work causes a drop in pressure, which can allow bacteria to enter the system. The boil water advisory is precautionary; no bacteria had been found in the system as of Tuesday.

Authorities say tests confirming the water’s safety should be back soon. They expect to lift the advisory by Friday.