KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A road in Kalamazoo will be closed until Monday for road repairs due to a water main break.

The city said Lovers Lane between Foley Street and Cork Street will be closed to vehicles. The sidewalks will remain open for walkers and bicycles. A detour has been set up on South Burdick Street.

Courtesy of the city of Kalamazoo.

The cause of the water main break is unknown.