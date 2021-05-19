Renters can soon move into new downtown Kalamazoo building

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The new Warner Building in Kalamazoo is ready to taking renters.

The development at 180 E. Water Street at N. Edwards Street contains 45 apartments, 20 of which will be affordable efficiencies. There will also be four premium apartments and the remainder of the units will be one- or two-bedrooms. Several of them will be Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible.

A courtesy rendering shows what a two-bedroom, two-bath apartment in 180 E. Water St. will look like.

Billed as “luxury urban living,” the development promises “a rich list of amenities” including soundproofing for each unit, reserved parking, a fitness studio and a rooftop terrace.

Several commercial tenants have already been lined up for the mixed-use development including law firm Warner Norcross + Judd, Southwest Michigan First, Communities in Schools Kalamazoo, the Stryker Johnston Foundation and the Kalamazoo Promise.

180 E. Water St. in Kalamazoo. (May 19, 2021)

The Kalamazoo Downtown Development authority cleared the way for the $70 million Warner Building development, which replaced a city-owned parking lot, in February 2018 and ground was broken later that year.

Both residential and commercial tenants should be able to move in this summer.

If you’re interested in renting, you can go to 180ewaterstreet.com or call owner Catalyst Development at 269.492.6810.