Renovations adding apartments to historic downtown Kzoo building

The building at 266 Michigan Ave in Kalamazoo will soon be renovated.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Renovations to a downtown Kalamazoo building will create 11 new apartments.

The company 266 East Michigan Ave Kalamazoo, LLC will be developing its historic four-story building into a mixed-use building, including 11 apartments, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office announced in a Tuesday release.

Coney Island Hot Dog is already in the building and renovations will build room for a second restaurant.

“The Hall Block at 266 East Michigan is the last remaining large historic building with three stories of vacant space in the Haymarket historic district. We are excited that the Coney Island Hot Dog restaurant will remain in the west bay of the first floor, the oldest continuously operating restaurant in Kalamazoo,” Jamie McCarthy, the Kalamazoo Sustainable Development Coordinator, said in the release.

The project is expected to create five jobs and $3.5 million in capital investment, and will then receive a $420,000 Michigan Community Revitalization Program performance-based grant, the governor’s office said.