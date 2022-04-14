VICKSBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — The village of Vicksburg is welcoming a new business bringing back a familiar name and menu.

After more than a year on hiatus, MacKenzie’s Bakery is back. For those asking if it is the same as before, the answer is complicated.

The new MacKenzie’s Bakery in Vicksburg. (April 14, 2022)

“I have to be vague and say a yes and a no. In some way, it is the same MacKenzie’s bakery,” said Jackie Koney, who helps lead Paper City Development, the development team for The Mill at Vicksburg and a family of businesses including the new iteration for the bakery.

The longtime confectionary closed in late 2020, after its namesake, John MacKenzie, decided to retire. After that, the name, recipes, equipment and staff were acquired by Chris Moore, the owner of The Mill at Vicksburg.

“While I live in Seattle, my heart is in Michigan, in Vicksburg,” Moore said. “(It’s a) dream come true for me and the community to be able to preserve such a great brand.”

After nine months of renovations, a two century-old storefront on Prairie Street is where the bakery is now open for business. As it open its doors for the first time, it’s also paying homage to the past — and not just its own.

“The colors we chose were related to the Doris-Lee’s Sweet Shop that lots of people remember in here,” Koney explained. “If you go in the bathrooms, you’ll see photos of old MacKenzie’s, of the Doris-Lee’s Sweet Shop and old bakeries that were here in Vicksburg. There’s a lot to it as far as caring very much in preserving the history.”

With John MacKenzie consulting with the staff to bring back famous recipes, general manager Jill Younger said regular customers can now taste their old favorites and may be treated to new delicacies down the line.

Bread for sale at the new MacKenzie’s. (April 14, 2022)

“I think it’s a great opportunity to take something old and put a new spin on it… recreating what people liked before into something that may be even better than what it used to be,” Younger said.

The building the bakery runs out of is also part of a district of more than 300 Vicksburg commercial and residential buildings recommended by the state to be on the National Register of Historic Places. The decision from the National Park Service to approve that is expected sometime this week.