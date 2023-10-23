KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Heart Walk is happening Saturday at the Celery Flats Historical Area.

The walk, which starts at 9 a.m., is an annual fundraiser to promote physical fitness — one of the best ways to combat cardiovascular disease and stroke symptoms.

The walk will begin at Celery Flats and follow a paved trail to the Portage Creek Bicentennial Park where participants can get a drink from the water stations before turning back around.

The family-friendly event will include a kid zone, a pet zone, a “stomp out stress” zone, yoga and a visit from the Kalamazoo Wings mascot “Slappy.” The American Red Cross will also provide CPR training and vendors will offer coffee and smoothies for purchase.

Visit KalamazooHeartWalk.org to register.