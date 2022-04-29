KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A family of three lost their home after an early morning fire in Kalamazoo.

Around 12:30 a.m., emergency crews were sent to Shire Lane near North Westnedge Avenue for a reported fire.

Responding crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of a home. They extinguished the fire and were able to get into the home after about 10 minutes, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said.

The family has been displaced and the Red Cross is providing housing, KDPS said.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.