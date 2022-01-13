‘Reckless disregard’: Kzoo Co. nurse charged with tampering with fentanyl

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County nurse has been charged with tampering with fentanyl.

Alison Renne Marshall allegedly tampered with the product “with reckless disregard for the risk that another person would be placed in danger of death or bodily injury and under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to such risk,” court records say.

She was a registered nurse working at an interventional radiology unit of a hospital. Court records allege that in July and August of 2020 she tampered with fentanyl at the hospital by removing it from the vials using a syringe and replacing it with a different liquid.

She knew the diluted fentanyl would be given to patients, court records say.