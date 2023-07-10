The Radisson Plaza Hotel and Suites in Kalamazoo has been renovated. (Courtesy Radisson Plaza Hotel and Suites)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews have finished renovating the Radisson Plaza Hotel and Suites in Kalamazoo.

The multi-million dollar project started in 2020, the Radisson Plaza Hotel and Suites said in a Monday release. The 340-room hotel is located on Michigan Avenue near Rose Street.

The Radisson Plaza Hotel and Suites in Kalamazoo has been renovated. (Courtesy Radisson Plaza Hotel and Suites)

Its meeting and event spaces on the lower level have been given a “sleek and modern” look. The 50,000-square-feet of event space includes a wedding and convention location. The hotel rooms have “sleek” and “minimalistic” furniture with updated technology, the hotel said.

The hotel also has social spaces in the lower level, the lobby and the second level where people can work or socialize.

“We can’t wait to welcome you all in the coming months to see the transformation for yourselves,” Craig Davies, general manager of the Radisson Plaza Hotel & Suites, said in the release. “Our team is excited to showcase the updates and see the impact our renovated spaces will have on travel to the Southwest Michigan region.”