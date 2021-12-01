Officials to release dispatch traffic from night of Proxmire shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County dispatch is expected to release radio traffic and phone calls Wednesday from the night that Sgt. Ryan Proxmire was shot and killed.

The press conference at the Kalamazoo County Consolidated Dispatch Authority is scheduled for noon. News 8 will have a crew there and have reports on air and online after information is released.

Authorities say Kyle Goidosik fatally shot Proxmire on Aug. 14 while leading him and other deputies on a car chase south of Galesburg. Goidosik, 35, was later killed in a shootout with deputies after his vehicle got stuck in a field near Climax.

Body camera footage previously released to News 8 shows the confrontation at a Galesburg-area gas station that preceded the chase. The bodycam video shows deputies approach Goidosik, who was wanted for taking off from recent traffic stops, and Goidosik pull a gun. He then sped off in his van and deputies gave chase.

Proxmire, 39, was posthumously promoted from deputy to sergeant.