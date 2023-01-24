GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A showcase for dancers is making its way back to West Michigan.

The 14th Annual Midwest Regional Alternative Dance Festival, also known as Rad Fest, is returning to Kalamazoo this March. Organizers say this year’s three-day festival will feature the works of more than 400 different choreographers from all over the world.

Among the attractions will be five different dance concerts, as well ‘screen dances,’ which are choreographed specifically for film.

There will also be master classes for more advanced dancers. Rachel Miller, the Rad Festival curator, said its a way for the local community to experience something they’d have to travel across the country or the world to see.

“What’s really nice about it in the … global dance community is that we get together and share ideas, we talk about our craft, we talk about our challenges,” Miller said. “A lot of the conversations have to do right now with what’s happening in the post-COVID world because we were all virtual for a couple of years. So now … we’re talking about having to redevelop an audience for dance and for live performance, so it’s important for us to get together and have those conversations because we advance the dance world in that way.”

Rad Fest is happening March 3 through March 5 at several different Kalamazoo locations. Tickets go on sale Feb. 1. More information can be found at wellspringdance.org.