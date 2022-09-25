KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Runners and walkers in Kalamazoo endured a wet and rainy morning Sunday to raise money for Bronson Children’s Hospital.

“We are always uplifted by the generosity shown by our community members who take part in the Run & Walk. Whether it’s through participating in the race or by making a donation, this community lets our patients and families know they are cared for and are not alone,” President of Bronson Health Foundation Terry Morrow said.

More than 1,900 children and adults participated in the walk and run.

This year’s goal was to to raise $175,000. Supporters exceeded that amount by raising $215,000.

That money will benefit young patients and their families through the various services the children’s hospital has, including the child life, art and music therapy program.

According to the hospital, funds also provide medical equipment specially designed for children, a parent liaison in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, and enhancements such as murals and whimsical play spaces which help create a more healing environment.

“It was important to raise awareness and donate to the hospital because they helped our little boy,” Kaylie Moon said. “We want to make sure they can help other families in the future.”









The Bronson Children’s Hospital Run & Walk on Sept. 25, 2022.

If you would like to donate, you can do so here.