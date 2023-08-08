KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An event focused on the mind, body and spirit is coming to the Kalamazoo area later this month.

The summer psychic and holistic expo offers a wide range of interactive lectures and seminars.

People who come to the expo can also meet with more than 60 participants including psychics, healers and body workers.

“With so many changing times and stress in our daily lives, it’s a nice thing to just take aside a day, a weekend a few hours, and just focus on the inner you,” said Laura Moody, organizer Rock Your World Events. “That’s what this event is about, focusing on you, your body your mind, your spirit and being with like-minded people and also having the opportunity to learn and grow.”

The Summer Psychic and Holistic Expo is happening Aug. 19-20 at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center. General Admission is $10 and children 12 and under get in free. For more information, visit the Rock Your World Events website.