Jeff Titus waits in a conference room at the Kalamazoo County Courthouse on May 26, 2023.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo County prosecutor is holding a news conference Thursday to discuss the case of a man who served 21 years in prison for a wrongful double murder conviction.

Prosecutor Jeff Getting will hold a news conference scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday to discuss whether to dismiss the murder charges or go to trial in the case against Jeff Titus, 71. It will be streamed live on woodtv.com.

The case dates back more than 30 years. The original detectives in the 1990 murders of deer hunters Doug Estes and Jim Bennett in the Fulton State Game Area quickly cleared Titus through alibi witnesses. But in 2002, those alibi witnesses were ignored by cold case detectives, leading to his conviction. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The Michigan Innocence Clinic took up his case, and then a 2017 Target 8 investigation raised serious questions about the prosecution.

In February, a federal judge vacated the convictions and ordered his immediate release after finding that evidence uncovered decades ago but never presented to the jury pointed to an alternate suspect — a serial killer named Thomas Dillon.

Titus could get more than $1 million — $50,000 for each year served — through the Wrongful Imprisonment Compensation Act, which went into effect in March 2017. That would require proving in the Michigan Court of Claims that new evidence led to his release. His civil attorney has said he can’t file a claim until the charges are dismissed.