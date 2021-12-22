Prosecutor: Officers justified in shooting man who killed deputy

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The officers who shot and killed the man who had just shot and killed Deputy Ryan Proxmire were justified, the Kalamazoo County Prosecuting Attorney has ruled.

The shooting happened on Aug. 14 during a chase in the Galesburg-area. Proxmire was shot and killed during the chase.

The chase ended at a dead end, where Kyle Goidosik shot at responding law enforcement. He was ultimately shot and killed by personnel with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

The prosecutor had to review their actions by law. He determined they were justified.

“Goidosik’s actions caused the death of Deputy Ryan Proxmire, and ultimately were the cause of his own death,” the prosecutor said in a Wednesday release.