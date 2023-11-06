KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been charged in connection to the shooting death of another man in Kalamazoo Saturday.

Laquay Woodford-Page, 36, was arraigned Monday on a charge of discharging a firearm into a dwelling causing death.

The shooting happened around 11:40 a.m. Saturday on Woodbury Avenue near Ada Street in Kalamazoo. Investigators said Woodford-Page fired 20 shots from two guns, holding one in each hand.

Kemberlyn Trotman, 35, was shot in the head. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Woodford-Page was later taken into custody. In court, officials said he turned himself in and online records show he was booked into the jail on Saturday evening.

His bond was set at $500,000. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

Police said the death marks Kalamazoo’s 20th homicide of the year.