Prosecutor: Kzoo Co. sheriff’s sgt. justified in shooting man

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The sheriff’s sergeant who shot and killed a man armed with a knife at a gas station near Galesburg was justified, the Kalamazoo County Prosecuting Attorney has ruled.

The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. on Oct. 4, 2021, at the Shell gas station near the intersection of 35th Street and Miller Drive, north of I-94 in Comstock Township.

R.V. Johnson of Galesburg was shot by a Kalamazoo County sheriff’s sergeant after he made several steps forward toward the sergeant with a knife held in front of him threateningly. Body camera footage showed Johnson was told several times to drop the knife. He died at the scene.

By law, Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting had to review the sergeant’s actions. He determined his actions were justified.

“The actions of Mr. Johnson posed an immediate and extreme threat of death or serious injury to him. His belief that Mr. Johnson posed an immediate threat was both honest and reasonable,” Getting said in a news release Tuesday morning.