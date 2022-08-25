KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo police officer was justified in shooting and killing a man earlier this year after the man fired shots, including one toward officers, the county prosecutor has ruled.

Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting said the officer “acted in lawful self-defense” in his use of deadly force, protecting himself and others. The decision released Thursday by means the officer will not face criminal charges.

The shooting happened on the morning of March 20 on S. Westnedge Avenue near Minor Avenue. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says officers went to a house broken up into apartments to arrest Nicholas Conklin, 33, of Battle Creek, on outstanding warrants and for having a stolen truck. When they got there, they said, he wouldn’t come out of one of the apartments, where a woman was with him. At one point, they said, he tried to escape through a window, though he eventually gave that up.

Bodycam video shows Conklin fired a shot inside the apartment. The woman screamed. The prosecutor’s report on the shooting said she later told investigators that Conklin was “messing around with the pistol” and accidentally shot himself in the hand.

“Conklin became even more panicked then told her ‘he wasn’t going back to prison’, kissed her, and said he had to go,” the report reads in part.

The video shows that after the shot, officers tried to kick the door down, but couldn’t. Conklin then fired a second shot through the door toward officers. Two of the officers scrambled down the stairs and away and a third took cover farther down the hall. Authorities say Conklin then came out of the apartment holding the gun and moved toward officers.

The officer still at the top of the stairs said Conklin had his gun “pointed down the stairs and tracking my partners” and that Conklin appeared to be looking down toward those officers. The officer fired eight shots.

Conklin was hit multiple times and died at the scene.

An autopsy revealed he sustained several gunshot wounds, including to his chest, shoulder, lower back and abdomen, some of which were believed to have happened when Conklin fired the first shot inside the apartment. The autopsy also found meth and amphetamine in his system.

The woman who was with him in the apartment was not hurt.

The prosecutor wrote in his report that one of the residents of the house told investigators that a couple of weeks before the shooting, Conklin told her he was “worried about going back to prison” and said, “…I will shoot at the cops, I’m not going back to prison.”

“The events of March 20th were incredibly tragic,” Getting wrote in a news release announcing his decision. “They forever changed the lives of those personally involved, their families and loved ones, our law enforcement officers, and our community.

“This incident is a reminder of the risks that our local law enforcement officers face daily and an example of the courage it takes to do their job,” Getting continued. “What started as a call for police to respond to a complaint about the possession of a stolen vehicle, escalated suddenly to a violent encounter with an armed man discharging his gun at them while attempting to escape arrest. Their actions that day showed great bravery and professionalism.”

No officers were injured.

Michigan State Police investigated the shooting, which is standard procedure.