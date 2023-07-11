SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Residents in Schoolcraft Township pushed back against a proposed ordinance that, if passed, would have affected the way firewood should be stored on their property.

News 8 obtained a copy of the proposal, which covers boards, shingles, brush, logs and scrap wood that would be kept outside. It deals with where, how high, and how much can be stored.

If passed, the ordinance would not allow any firewood to be placed within 4 feet of any fence or property line. It also requires them to be piled no bigger than two cords, or 256 cubic feet, at least 8 inches above the ground, and no higher than 5 feet tall.

But residents like Ronda Curtis are fed up with it.

“I don’t understand why, all of a sudden, the micromanaging of how big my woodpile has to be,” Curtis said. “(I’ve seen) nothing like this in the entire time that I’ve lived here.”

Curtis, who has called the township home for 28 years, said two cords would only give their wood-heated home two or three weeks of warmth in the wintertime.

“My son is gone in the military. I don’t have someone that can come out and rebuild a woodpile. I have a disabled husband,” she explained. “I’m elderly … I can’t go out and move a woodpile. How is the little old lady next door supposed to do that, but yet she relies on that heat?”

A pile of firewood in Schoolcraft Township. (July 11, 2023)

Township Supervisor Don Ulsh declined an interview but told News 8 some residents told the township their concerns about a homeowner stacking their firewood as a fence. The zoning administrator eventually identified two people doing so. After collaborating with other area townships, he said they drafted the proposed ordinance based on safety concerns about firewood falling over if stacked too high near a property line.

But homeowner Rick Hambright argues woodburning furnace users like him are not reckless when storing their lumber.

“It’s not like it’s scattered all over in the front yard, everywhere else and stuff,” he said. “I’ve been stacking it up, taking care of things.”

Hambright said he goes through 15 to 20 cords of firewood per season to heat his 6,000 square-foot home and his water utility. He told News 8 if the ordinance were to pass, it’ll cost him dearly to not use the lumber he has in store.

“That’s totally what I depend on,” Hambright said. “If I have to go to propane heat and stuff, I’m talking thousands of dollars.”

According to the proposal, violators would be given a civil infraction and forced to pay fines at a maximum of $500. The township said it would be overseen by the zoning administrator but residents are questioning how it would be enforced.

“Do you provide us with a do-it-yourself detailed diagram of what this storage unit is supposed to look like?” Curtis asked. “If it’s for the right reasons, you should be more proactive and not reactive and just punish us. There should be a solution, not just a punishment.”

The resolution was originally on the agenda for tonight’s meeting, but township staff confirmed it was taken down. Moving forward, Ulsh told News 8 the ordinance is likely dead based on community feedback, and that the township would focus on the fencing aspect of the issue,