An undated photo of Public Safety Officer Christian Smith. (Courtesy of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A procession will take place in Kalamazoo Friday to honor Officer Christian Smith before his funeral.

Smith died on Oct. 8 after a battle with leukemia. The 32-year-old had worked for the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety for six years.

“(Smith) was a committed and loving father, husband, son, brother, and friend to all who had a chance to know and love him,” KDPS said in a release. “He was a selfless public servant who was dedicated to providing exceptional services to the community. His contributions to the community were far reaching and his legacy is not soon forgotten.”

An undated photo of Public Safety Officer Christian Smith. (Courtesy of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

The procession to honor him with start at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Wings West on 9th Street near West N Avenue, KDPS said in a Facebook post. It will go along Atlantic Avenue to Parkview Avenue, and will then turn onto Oakland Drive. It will end at Valley Family Church, located at 2500 Vincent Avenue, where his funeral will be taking place.

Members of community who would like to see the procession are recommended to watch it from 9th Street or Oakland Drive, as there is construction on Parkview Avenue, KDPS said. It said drivers should be aware it may cause traffic delays.

The procession route for KDPS Officer Christian Smith.

The funeral will start at 11 a.m. and is open to the public.

KDPS says its records department will be closed on Friday so that staff can attend Smith’s funeral.