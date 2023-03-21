KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Private investors have come forward with a plan to build an arena in downtown Kalamazoo without using any taxpayer dollars.

The plan for the arena and events center was revealed at Tuesday’s Kalamazoo County Commission meeting. The 320,000-square-foot facility would include an arena, two basketball courts, an event hall, practice ice and two parking decks.

The arena is a project 20 years in the making.

“I cannot understate how important this is to this community. Back in 2002 I was a 23-year-old county commissioner and I remember these discussions taking place. This has been a 20-some year work in process,” Kalamazoo County Commission chair John Taylor said.

A rendering of the downtown Kalamazoo arena.

A map shows where a proposed events center and arena could be built in downtown Kalamazoo.

The group behind the project is eying four blocks bordered by Kalamazoo Avenue on the north and Water Street on the south, between Westnedge Avenue and Park Street. Much of is now vacant or surface parking, but there are some businesses. Commissioner Jen Strebs said property sales were still in negotiations.

The group says it could support Western Michigan University sports and the Kalamazoo Wings hockey team, saying it could seat 6,500 for sporting events and between 7,000 and 8,000 for concerts.

The proposal, called ‘Catalyst,’ shows the facility could host about 236 events each year, drawing nearly 550,000 people and supporting nearly 700 full- and part-time jobs. It is expected to inject about $54 million into the local economy and make the county more than $1.7 million in sales and lodging taxes.

“The idea of a downtown arena has come up twice before this in my tenure,” Kalamazoo County Commissioner John Gisler said. “The two words on the summary page, at the end of the first line, that is enough to turn me around: ‘privately funded,’ which means it’s not going to be paid for by taxpayers in any way and it’s going to be on the tax rolls — it’s going to pay some taxes when it’s so successful which I now expect it to be.”

“I am also happy with what the developer is committing to for the northside neighborhood in this agreement. I am happy to support this,” Kalamazoo County Commissioner Tami Rey said.

Part of the proposal would require 40% of concessions space within the center to be operating by minority-run vendors.

A motion to finalize the purchase agreement and parking options passed 9-0.

For years, the county has mulled how to fund a downtown arena and events center. In 2018, the then-director of Southwest Michigan First, the area’s economic development agency, told News 8 that it would be key to revitalize downtown.

