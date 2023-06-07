KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Starting Thursday, Pride Care Ambulance will stop service in all of Kalamazoo County.

Both emergency and non-emergency ambulance service operations by Pride Care will stop at 7:30 a.m., when Life EMS Ambulance will take over 911 service for the whole county. The exception is Ross Township, which is served by LifeCare Ambulance.

The Kalamazoo County Medical Control Authority says residents should still call 911 in an emergency.

Kalamazoo dispatch and Life EMS have already been preparing for the transition and said they will work to make sure ambulances are ready to respond to medical emergencies across the county. The change is a result of a business decision by Pride Care, according to KCMCA.

“It is important for the public to continue to have confidence in our EMS system and to never hesitate to contact 911 in the event of a medical emergency,” Dr. William Fales, KCMCA Medical Director, said.

Pride Care stopped service to Portage and Comstock and Texas townships in March and was replaced by Life EMS.