PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 1,300 customers in Portage were without power for a portion of Monday morning after a driver struck a utility pole.

A sergeant with the Portage Department of Public Safety said an employee at a nearby business reported the crash at approximately 4:16 a.m. near the intersection of Portage Road and E. Centre Avenue.

Police expect there is likely significant damage to the vehicle, but somehow the driver was able to flee the scene. It’s unclear if there were any injuries.

The crash caused a utility pole to fall, leaving downed power lines across the road. Crews had to shut down Portage Road to get the pole back up and will work to re-string the lines Monday morning.