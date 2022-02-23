Pothole crater causes problems on I-94

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A pothole in the Kalamazoo area is gaining notoriety both because of its danger and location.

The crater is causing issues in the right lane of eastbound I-94 east below what used to be the Kilgore Road bridge. It is in a construction zone with narrow lanes, making it more dangerous.

It covers about half the lane. The lane is now shut down for repairs, which are expected to last about two days, Michigan State Police said in a tweet.

Sara Zastko, who drives on I-94 during her commute to work, said a semitruck got into an accident because of the pothole. She said she had to decide which risk to take: driving over it or using back roads that may not be plowed or salted.

“My heart goes out to the people that are trying to repair this and keep up on it because Michigan winters just won’t allow anything to stick,” Zastko said. “It rains, it pours and then it snows and it freezes and it melts again, and the holes just get bigger and bigger.”

The Michigan Department of Transportation is trying to keep up. They’ve had to patch that stretch two days in a row this week. But they just discovered the pothole is due to unstable clay underneath, which does not hold up any concrete or patchwork.

It had to shut the lane down as it works to create a more permanent fix. Once the bridge work is finished along that stretch, crews will completely replace the concrete all the way down to the dirt.

You can report a pothole to MDOT at michigan.gov or by calling 888.296.4546.

— News 8’s Madalyn Buursma contributed to this report.