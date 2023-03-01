PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Portage, Texas Township and Comstock Township are ending their contracts with Pride Care Ambulance and switching to Life EMS.

The municipalities sent a joint released Wednesday explaining that the change was the result of “weeks of conversations with the operators of Pride Care Ambulance whereby it was determined that the company (Pride Care) is not able to meet the conditions of its contracts with the local governments relating to staffing and ambulance readiness.”

Their contracts with Pride end at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

Life EMS ambulances will now be sent to 911 calls in the municipalities. They said they’ve been working with the county Medical Control Authority to make sure the transition goes smoothly.

“Our first concern is for the safety of our citizenry, and that concern alone is driving this decision,” Portage City Manager Pat McGinnis said in a statement.