PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Portage Public Schools has reached a tentative agreement with its teachers for a new contract.

A summary of the collective bargaining agreement provided to News 8 by the teachers union, the Portage Education Association, shows the deal includes an across-the-board pay increase of 4.5% for employees in the Schedule A pay structure.

The deal also increased the number of funeral leave, establishes a “sick leave bank” for teachers who find themselves in need of extra days and tosses restriction on personal business leave.

The deal also sets elementary class sizes and overload pay of $500 per student per semester if a class size exceeds the agreed-upon limit:

Young 5s: 21

Kindergarten: 24

First grade: 25

Second and third grade: 26

Fourth and fifth grade: 28

Portage Education Association leaders said they will know by Thursday whether they have enough vote to ratify the deal.

Portage Public Schools declined to comment on Tuesday. If the agreement is ratified by the union, the school board is expected to vote on it at its next meeting, scheduled for Monday.

The previous contract expired June 30. Negotiations for a new deal started in mid-May.