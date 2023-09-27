PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Days after a teachers union ratified a tentative agreement with Portage Public Schools, the district voted to approve it.

School board members approved the one-year contract, which includes a 4.5 percent raise and step salary increases. It also will allow no teacher to be placed lower than Step 3 of the scale, which brings a full-time teacher’s minimum pay to more than $43,200.

The contract also includes changes to the benefits and the creation of a sick-day bank for union teachers.

On Wednesday, the district released the following statement:

“On Monday, Sept. 25, the Board of Education approved a one-year contract with the Portage Education Association. The contract includes a 4.5% increase and step salary increases. This contract also maintains that no teacher will be placed lower than Step 3 of the scale. This brings minimum full-time teacher pay to $43,281. “The contract also includes changes to benefits, including an increase in the District contribution toward health insurance to be equal to 95 percent of the state-mandated hard-cap, and the establishment of a sick day bank for union members. “The District is happy to have come to an agreement with the teacher’s union. We appreciate the continued work and dedication of our teachers to make PPS an exceptional, continuously improving learning culture with high expectations, committed to all!“ Portage Public Schools

Last week, the Portage Education Association, which is the teachers union, ratified the agreement, with 90% of members voting in its favor, according to PEA President Chris Furlong.

The previous contract expired on June 30. Negotiations for a new deal started in mid-May.