Portage police seek pickup that caused rollover crash

Photos from March 23, 2021, show a vehicle believed to have been involved in a road rage crash on US-131 at I-94 in Portage.

Police say a rollover crash in Portage in March was caused by a road rage incident, and they’re looking for one of the drivers involved.

It happened March 23 on US-131 north of I-94.

The Portage Department of Public Safety says the driver of a sedan changed lanes a few times to try to avoid a black Chevrolet pickup truck, but the pickup driver was still “confrontational,” moving from lane to lane in front of her. Finally, police said, the pickup slammed on the brakes in front of the sedan.

The driver of the sedan swerved to avoid hitting the truck. The car left the road and rolled several times in the median.

The driver was in the hospital for days. Her child, who was in a car seat, wasn’t seriously hurt.

The driver of the pickup, described as a heavyset white man with gray hair and a full beard, took off. Police want to find him. Anyone who can identify the vehicle or driver is asked to call Portage DPS at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.