Portage police seek man in murder of 82-year-old father

A photo of Scott Sterffy and two surveillance images of him provided by police.

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say they believe a man found dead in his Portage home over the weekend was killed by his son.

The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office has authorized an open murder charge against Scott Sterffy, 56, in the death of his father Dr. Thomas Aye.

Police say Sterffy has fled Michigan and has since been spotted in Chicago and Seattle. His is considered armed and dangerous. Portage authorities are working with federal law enforcement to try to find and arrest him.

A photo of Dr. Thomas Aye. (courtesy Building Functional Esthetics)

Aye, 82, was a retired oral surgeon who practiced for about 30 years in the Kalamazoo area. Emergency responders discovered him dead Sunday in his home on Glencove Court off Swan Creek Drive; police say he had died the previous day.

Investigators say they found “signs of violence” at Aye’s home, but have so far not said exactly what that evidence was. They have also not said how he died.

On Tuesday, Portage Department of Public Safety Director Nick Armold described it as a “unique case,” but wouldn’t say much more.

Anyone with information about Sterffy or the killing can call Portage police at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.