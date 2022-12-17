PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — The Portage Department of Public Safety is looking into the “suspicious” death of an 18-month-old.

On Thursday just before 6 p.m., officers and fire personnel with sent to Anna’s Vineyard Apartments on Applegrove Lane near Peartree Lane after receiving a report about an unresponsive 18-month-old boy.

Responding crews found the unresponsive boy who had a pulse. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

On Friday around 9:30 p.m., the PDPS said it was told the infant had died. An autopsy will determine the cause of death.

“Due to the nature of the injuries, the death is considered suspicious,” PDPS said in a press release.

Officers said everyone involved is operating with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage police at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.