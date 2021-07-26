Portage police investigate suspicious death of man, 82

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Portage are working to learn what led up to the death of an elderly man after they say they found “signs of violence.”

The man’s body was found around 7 p.m. Sunday at a home on Glencove Court off of Swan Creek Drive. The Portage Department of Public Safety says officers were called there on a report of a man who was unresponsive.

When they arrived, they found the 82-year-old man dead. His name was not released Monday.

Authorities have deemed the death suspicious, saying they found evidence at the scene “indicating signs of violence.” Police didn’t immediately say anything about whether they were seeking a person of interest.

An autopsy will determine exactly how the man died.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call Portage police at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.