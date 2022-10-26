KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is expected to be charged with attacking a FedEx delivery driver in Portage in August.

Portage police said Wednesday they were working to arrest the man. News 8 is not using the suspect’s name because he has not been formally charged, but police said he was expected to face charges of ethnic intimidation, assault and battery, larceny, vandalism and breaking and entering. The ethnic intimidation charge is a felony and the others misdemeanors.

FedEx driver Tirrell Lipsey, 23, alleges that the suspect attacked him on Aug. 27 on Bruning Street between Prosperity Drive and Shumway Avenue in Portage. Lipsey had worked for FedEx for two years and was delivering packages on his normal route.

He shared dashcam video with News 8 that shows the suspect attempt to strike Lipsey in the face while repeatedly calling him the N-word.

Lipsey said he called the police and the suspect started throwing items from his truck and pulling fuses out from overhead controls on the truck. He said the suspect began following him to homes and stealing packages. One theft was caught on a Ring doorbell camera.

The man attacked and followed Lipsey for almost 10 minutes, he said.

On Sept. 1, Portage police said they had taken a suspect into custody. The Portage police chief explained Wednesday that the suspect was then taken to a hospital but was not arrested at that time.