PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Portage is moving forward with hiring Patrick McGinnis as its new city manager.

McGinnis is currently the city manager of Grand Haven. In a 7-0 vote, the Portage City Council selected McGinnis out of three finalists at its meeting Tuesday.

The city will move forward with hiring him pending background checks. The city council will discuss making the hiring official at its May 24 meeting.