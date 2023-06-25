PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A 59-year-old Portage resident was found dead at a local McDonald’s Sunday afternoon.

Around 12:30 p.m., the Portage Police Department was dispatched to the McDonald’s on East Centre Avenue and Portage Road after a report of a man that was found unresponsive in a parked vehicle.

The department said rescue personnel found the man and pronounced him dead on the scene. In a press release, police said the death does not appear to be suspicious at the moment.

The man’s name has not been released.

The case has been turned over to the Kalamazoo County Medical Examiner for further investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portage Public Safety at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.