Portage officer accused of sending inappropriate photos to minor

VICKSBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — A Vicksburg Community Schools employee suspended for allegations of an inappropriate text message sent to a former student is also a Portage police officer, city officials say.

The officer, who is a detective, was a coach at Vicksburg, Portage Acting City Manager Adam Herringa said in a Wednesday statement.

Herringa said the officer allegedly sent inappropriate images to a 17-year-old girl — who he met while he was a coach — while off duty.

The school district said that the texts were sent over the summer and that she was not a Vicksburg student at that time.

Officials say the girl reported the incident to authorities.

The Portage officer has been placed on paid administrative leave while Michigan State Police investigates.

“This alleged incident does not reflect the values of our city employees or our community,” Herringa said in the statement.

