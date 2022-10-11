PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — The interim principal of Portage Northern High School is off the job for now.

Portage Public Schools said in a Tuesday statement that Michael Huber was placed on administrative leave due to “an incident during the Portage Northern Homecoming Dance,” which was Saturday.

The district did not release any information about the nature of that incident, calling it a “personnel matter.”

It said it is investigating.

Portage police told News 8 they are not involved in the situation.