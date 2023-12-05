PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Portage is considering Tuesday whether to start work on a plan that would tackle declining commercial property values in one of its busiest areas.

The area in question is the South Westnedge Avenue Commercial Corridor, which includes and surrounds the Crossroads Mall. City Manager Pat McGinnis said the problem the plan aims to tackle is part of a broader issue not just exclusive to the city of Portage.

“This was the mecca, the place to go in southwest Michigan maybe even Michigan (statewide) 40 years ago,” McGinnis explained. “What was once a really robust growing tax base has been just the opposite for the last 10 years. We’ve been watching property values gradually fall off, watching the owners take us to the Michigan Tax Tribunal and challenge their assessments, saying they’re over assessed.”

City data shows that from 2017 to 2022, the corridor saw a 37% decline in property tax value from $80 million to $50 million, along with a surplus of square footage.

“School funding, county funding, city funding, library funding, senior services funding and transit funding — those all rely on property values. So as those values fall off, so do the revenues for all of those taxing authorities,” McGinnis added.

At their meeting Tuesday night, Portage city commissioners will consider whether to approve the Crossroads Area Transition Plan, a platform that would incentivize private commercial reinvestment and minimize governmental interference while keeping South Westnedge properties up to code.

“Just to make sure we’re removing obstacles that may be there in our ordinances that create this incentive to new investment, making sure we’re staying in good communication to current property owners so that we can respond and react to what their needs are,” McGinnis said.

Some ideas being floated include leveraging federal and state programs to capture future sales and income taxes to tax increment financing.

“As those property taxes grow, we could use those resources to reinvest in the physical infrastructure in those neighborhoods where the new investment’s happening,” McGinnis explained.

He added the city has open ears for how commercial spaces would be filled again in this new era.

“If we can find ways to get private equity excited about Michigan and about retail redevelopment in particular, I think we can see a real change here,” McGinnis said. “In the not-too-distant future, that neighborhood again will be an attraction, a magnet, a very exciting district where it will excite private investment and create all kinds of new jobs and new enthusiasm in the Portage market.”