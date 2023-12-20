GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a Portage man has been charged with working with a call center in Pakistan as part of a telemarketing fraud scheme that targeted elderly Americans.

Irfan Gill, 62, was charged in federal court with seven counts of mail fraud and 11 counts of money laundry. He faces up to 30 years in federal prison, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan.

Gill allegedly pretended to run several businesses, including Cable Upgrade, D Network, D Tech, Direct Network, Dish, Dish Upgrade and Sky Satellite. The call center in Pakistan would cold-call victims to offer equipment and software upgrades or service discounts. The victims were allegedly told to mail payments to Gill’s post office boxes in Portage. He would allegedly deposit the money into his bank account and pay a portion to the call center, the release said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office believes there were more than 1,400 victims nationwide.

Federal officials are working to find those who may have been victims of the telemarketing fraud scheme. If you believe you or someone you know is a victim, you are asked to go to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan’s website or call victim coordinator Kathy Schuette at 616.808.2034.

“As we have alleged, defendant Irfan Gill ran an international network to exploit America’s seniors,” U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said in a news release. “These scams are not going away and so we need to remain vigilant. Be cautious when you receive an unsolicited contact or offer. Resist the pressure to act quickly. Never send personally identifiable information or anything of value to unverified people or businesses. Combatting elder fraud and abuse is a top priority for my Office and we will continue to hold perpetrators accountable, whether at home or abroad.”