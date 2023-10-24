PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A 24-year-old man has been charged with multiple felonies and misdemeanors after a Sunday morning domestic assault ended with shots fired in Portage, police say.

Lionell Dylan Hatchett, of Portage, was charged Monday with several felony charges: two counts of felonious assault, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, possession of a firearm while committing a felony and resisting and obstructing a police officer, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. Police said Hatchett was also charged with aggravated domestic violence and domestic violence.

Around 11:15 a.m. Sunday, officers with the Portage Department of Public Safety received a report of an argument and shots fired. When they arrived on scene, they found a man and woman in the parking lot.

After investigating, officers learned the female was a victim of a domestic assault. During the assault, the Department of Public Safety said the two fought over a firearm that belonged to the man and it discharged twice, but nobody was shot.

The woman was taken to the hospital with injuries from the fight that were not considered life-threatening.