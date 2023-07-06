PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A Portage man has been charged after a Monday stabbing in the parking lot of a McDonald’s, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety.

Dylan Ajay Ortiz, 19, was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of assault with intent to murder, Portage DPS said. His bond is set at $10,000.

The stabbing victim remains in stable condition at the hospital, according to Portage DPS.

On July 3, police responded to a stabbing in the parking lot of a McDonald’s on the 6900 block of South Westnedge Avenue in Portage.

According to Portage DPS, a 19-year-old Portage man and a 24-year-old Kalamazoo man began arguing during a child custody exchange. When it became physical, the 19-year-old allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed the 24-year-old multiple times in the back, police said.