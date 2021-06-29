Portage man accused of killing parents competent for trial

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Portage man accused of murdering both his parents in February has been found competent to stand trial.

The results of Nicholas Johnson’s competency exam were presented in court Tuesday, court records show. Being labeled competent means experts have determined Johnson is able to understand the charges against him and assist in his own defense.

An undated courtesy photo of Gary and Laura Johnson.

Johnson, 28, is charged with two counts of murder and weapons counts in the deaths of his parents Gary and Laura Johnson. Authorities say he shot and killed them at their Portage home on Feb. 3. Their bodies were found buried in a shallow grave at Gourdneck State Game Area, only a few miles from their home, on Feb. 12.

Authorities say that when Nick Johnson was arrested, he was with his mother’s SUV, which had blood in it, and had one of her prescriptions and her cellphone. They say he also had a gun that was the same caliber as the one used in the killings.

Nick Johnson was his parents’ only child and is the sole beneficiary of their trust.

He is also considered a person of interest in the case of 17-year-old Bonifacio Pena, who vanished in 2018 after having last been seen with Johnson.