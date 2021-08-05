Portage police offer place for online sales meetings

A photo of the safe exchange zone. (courtesy Portage Department of Public Safety)

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Portage residents now have a safe place to buy and sell things with people they met online.

The Portage Department of Public Safety has created a “safe exchange zone” just outside of its headquarters, located at 7810 Shaver Road, it said in a Thursday release.

The area is under 24-hour video surveillance and provides a safe place to complete transactions with people residents do not know, like ones organized over the internet. It can also be used for child custody exchanges, PDPS said.

The safe exchange zone is well-lit and has room for two cars.

PDPS noted that the exchange of drugs, weapons, alcohol and other illegal items is not allowed.

More information can be found at portagemi.gov.

Some other West Michigan police departments have similar spaces.