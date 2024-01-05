PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a Portage gas station was evacuated early Friday morning after a suspicious item was found inside a stolen vehicle.

The Portage Department of Public Safety said that around 2:30 a.m., the stolen car was found at the Speedway gas station on Portage Road south of Centre Avenue.

As officers searched the car, police said they found inside drugs, a firearm and a suspicious item that appeared to be an improvised explosive device. The gas station was evacuated, and the surrounding area was cordoned off, according to a news release.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Bomb Squad rendered the device safe and removed it from the car for further investigation, the release said.

The driver, a 27-year-old woman, and a passenger, a 44-year-old man, were arrested and taken to the Kalamazoo County Jail on multiple felony charges. Both are from Kalamazoo.

The gas station reopened around 6:30 a.m. Friday, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.