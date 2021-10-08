Portage DPS: Stabbing suspect on the run, considered armed and dangerous

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — The search is on for a stabbing suspect who should be considered armed and dangerous, the Portage Department of Public Safety says.

The attack happened shortly after 5 a.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Hamlin Drive, inside the Colonial Acres community.

Portage DPS says its officers found 63-year-old Michael Kelly outside a home with a stab wound to his stomach. He was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. Authorities did not disclose his condition.

Detectives have identified Michael Kelly’s son, Kenneth Dale Kelly, as the suspect. He was last seen running from the scene, possibly with a knife, detectives say.

Kenneth Dale Kelly, 31, is white with red hair, approximately 6-foot-3 and 170 pounds. If you see him, authorities say call 911 instead of approaching him.

Anyone with additional information in this case is encouraged to contact Portage DPS at 269.329.4567 or submit their anonymous tip to Silent Observer online or by calling 269.343.2100.