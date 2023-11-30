PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after being assaulted by a family member in Portage, police say.

The Portage Department of Public Safety said it responded to a home on the 5700 block of Bay Meadow Trail, near its intersection with Fir Tree Lane, around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

First responders found a 3-year-old boy with serious injuries from an assault committed by a family member, police said.

The boy was taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety.

A 20-year-old man was taken into custody and is being held at the Kalamazoo County jail, police said. Charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269.329.4567 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.