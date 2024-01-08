PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — A 4-year-old was hospitalized after being attacked by his family’s dogs, Portage public safety says.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. Sunday on Pleasant Drive near Newells Lane, the Portage Department of Public Safety said.

The boy sustained “multiple puncture wounds throughout his body,” authorities said, and was semi-conscious when emergency responders arrived. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition on Monday.

The dogs were taken by Kalamazoo County Animal Control. Police are investigating what happened.