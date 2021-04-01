Portage detectives planning additional searches in missing teen case

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Detectives in Portage are continuing to search for a missing teen last seen with a man who is now accused of murdering his own parents.

A Michigan State Police helicopter flew over a wooded area for several hours Wednesday night.

Police say Bonifacio Pena was seen with Nicholas Johnson in May of 2018 near West Centre Avenue and Oakland Drive.

Johnson is now accused of murdering his parents Gary and Laura Johnson whose bodies were found February 12 in the Gourdneck State Game Area, just a couple mile away from where the teen went missing.

Portage Public Safety Director Nicholas Armold says the location has been searched before, including with a helicopter, but investigators had never flown over at night.

“We didn’t receive any new tips or information that led us here. A lot of the searches are weather dependent, and this was a good time. We had good weather. The trees still don’t have leaves on them and so it opens up the ground cover a lot easier from overhead, so it was just the perfect time,” Armold said.

Police say the discovery of the Johnsons’ remains has renewed efforts to solve the case of the missing teen from Gobles.

“If you think and believe that Nick Johnson had something to do with the murders of his parents and the burial of his parents,” Armold said. “You could certainly make the leap that if something happened to Bonifacio, and Nick was involved, that maybe Nick did the same thing with Bonifacio.”

Detectives noticed a couple of new areas of interest and are working on scheduling a search, but no remains have been located.

The case continues to be classified as a missing persons investigation.