Portage community rallies to give donations to Kentucky tornado victims

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s been just a over a week since devastating tornadoes hit Kentucky.

Since then people nationwide have been lending a helping hand to the people who survived the storms.

Climax Solar and B&B Trucking partnered together to host the drive Sunday morning.

“We just all got together and brought our resources and here we are,” CEO of Climax Solar Josh Thompson said.

The aftermath left at least 75 people in Kentucky dead and hundreds of survivors without a place to live.

Community members donated cases of water, flashlights, blankets, nonperishable foods and other items to send to the victims.

The parking lot was filled with donations from community members who said they couldn’t help but give to the cause.

“We are talking about having Christmas and what we are going to get for each other, and they are talking about hoping to have food and shelter for their loved ones,” Bruce Law said.

Law and his family gave four boxes of blankets.

The truck is expected to be headed to Kentucky by Monday morning, but they are also accepting monetary donations. Law encourages those that can to give anything that’s on their hearts.

“Anything you can donate is a plus. There’s not a gift to small,” he said.

You can make a monetary gift at locallovekzoo.com.